Pair ordered to pay £1,600 compensation to Galashiels assault victim

Two accused have been ordered to pay £1,600 compensation between them to a man they assaulted in Galashiels.

David Lindsay, 24, of Crofts Road, Lauder, and Jordan Robson, 22, of High Buckholmside, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to assault by repeatedly punching and kicking him to the head and body.

That attack was carried out in Overhaugh Street, Galashiels, on December 30.

Lindsay also admitted a second charge of breaking the window of the victim’s vehicle by throwing a rubbish bin through it, causing £400 worth of damage.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that the incident kicked off at about 2.30am after Lindsay appeared to get cross while speaking to a woman.

He added that Lindsay was seen to pick up a large black rubbish bin and throw it at a Vauxhall Insignia car, breaking its back window.

The car’s owner saw that happen and ran after Lindsay and tried to get hold of him.

Mr Fraser said: “Robson then appeared on the scene, and they carried out the assault.

Robson threw 11 punches and Lindsay added 13 more.

“The victim had a large lump on his head and was taken to the Borders General Hospital for treatment,” said Mr Fraser.

Defence layer Mat Patrick said Lindsay’s memory of events was limited, adding: “He is absolutely horrified by his behaviour.”

Sophie Russell, representing Robson, added: “He is embarrassed about his conduct and sends his apologies to the complainer in this case.

“He got involved because he saw the complainer running towards his friend and aimed a punch at him.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Lindsay and Robson: “You are both one step off jail in respect of this matter.”

Lindsay was ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work and pay £600 compensation to the assault victim, plus another £400 compensation for the damage to the car.

Robson was also given a 200-hour unpaid work order and told to pay £600 compensation to the assault victim.