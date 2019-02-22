Pair fined for 70mph arrival in Stow

Two motorists have admitted driving at excessive speed through the village of Stow.

Gavin McQuillan, 28, of Peveril Rise, Livingston, and 50-year-old Scott Moffat of Oxgangs Row, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened on May 14.

Defence lawyers said their clients had been in the Borders to buy a vehicle and were driving home.

They said they were not racing, but had not realised they were entering a 30mph zone and pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Police officers who were following the two vehicles estimated the two vehicles were travelling at 70mph as they entered Stow and only reduced their speed to 50mph as they headed through the village.

McQuillan also pleaded guilty to having no insurance.

As a recently-qualified driver with three points already on his licence, McQuillan was banned from the road for six months under totting up procedures after his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

He was also fined a total of £270.

Moffat was also fined £270 and his licence endorsed with six penalty points.