Pair admit drug-dealing offences in Innerleithen and Peebles

Background reports have been ordered on a man and a woman after they admitted drugs offences at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Ryan Sadler, 28, pleaded guilty to being concerned in supply of cocaine and cannabis at his home in Caddon Court, Innerleithen, on November 8.

Amy Brash, 21, of Castlehill, Peebles, admitted being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Innerleithen Road, Peebles, on December 13.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told the pair those were serious offences and deferred sentence until Tuesday, April 23, for the production of criminal justice social work reports.