Overnight closures of A68 scheduled for next week

Another round of overnight closures are scheduled to allow for roadworks on the A68 south of Jedburgh next week.

The road at Glen Douglas, around six miles north of Carter Bar, will be closed in both directions between 8pm and 6am from Monday, September 16 to Wednesday, September 18.

The roadworks, costing £70,000, will benefit around 2,500 vehicles using this section of the A68 each day.

A signed diversion route will be in place for northbound traffic via the A6088 Bonchester Bridge road from Carter Bar rejoining the A68 at Lintalee.

Southbound traffic will follow the same route in the opposite direction.

Traffic travelling to Kelso will re-join the A698 at Bonjedward.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, bus operating companies and Scottish Borders Council.