Out with the old and in with the new for Kelso youngsters

Kelso’s new Broomlands Primary School is now just days away from opening for lessons, and pupils at its predecessor have been given a sneak preview of what’s in store for them.

Staff and children will move into the £9.7m replacement for the current Ednam Road primary on Tuesday, January 9, and youngsters have been given a guided tour in advance to help them find their way around.

Pupils at the new school.

The current 250-pupil, open-plan school, opened in 1980, is now being demolished.

Work on its two-storey successor by Northern Irish-based contractor McLaughlin and Harvey got under way in October 2016 and was completed on schedule.

It offers 12 classrooms, an early-years centre, games hall-cum-dining room and upgraded playground.

East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for children and young people, said: “It was great to see the pupils being shown around the new Broomlands Primary School, which I am sure they will be excited about moving into.

The new Broomlands Primary.

“The on-schedule completion of Broomlands Primary follows the openings of Langlee and Duns primaries in August and Kelso High in November, representing over £50m of investment in education by the council and the Scottish Government.

“I look forward to joining pupils for their first day in their new school on January 9.”