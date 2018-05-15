Opening date set for £290,000 play area in Galashiels

An opening date has been set for the £290,000 children’s play area being built in Galashiels Public Park, and a party is being thrown to mark the occasion.

It will open on Saturday, May 26, and celebrations, organised by Scottish Borders Council and community councillors in Galashiels, will take place from 11am to 3pm that day.

It will be free to attend, but donations will be taken for the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust and Radio Borders’ Cash for Kids charity.

Community council chairperson Judith Cleghorn said: “We are delighted to be involved in the opening of the new play park and the fantastic party which will mark the occasion.

“It promises to be an exciting event, with many activities to take part in.”

In a joint statement, Galashiels councillors, Sandy Aitchison, Andy Anderson, Euan Jardine and Harry Scott, add: “We have all sensed the excitement building in the local community as the opening of the new play area gets closer.

“This new play park for Galashiels will be amongst the best in the Borders, providing children of all ages and abilities with a modern and exciting facility to enjoy.”

The play park is being funded by Scottish Borders Council, Galashiels pay-and-display car parking fund surpluses and a £10,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.