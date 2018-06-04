Open season for bus route bidding to boost tourism in Borders

An open-top bus service launched last year in a bid to boost tourism in the Borders is back on the road for a second summer season.

The hop-on-hop-off service, operated by Borders Buses together with City Sightseeing Worldwide, will run until Sunday, September 23.

Once again, it will take in tourist attractions such as Melrose and Dryburgh abbeys, Melrose’s Trimontium Museum and Abbotsford, near Tweedbank, as well as Scott’s View, near St Boswells.

It also stops off at various cafes, bars and shops.

Sharon Morrison, commercial manager at Borders Buses, said: “Following the success of last year, we are delighted to be operating our 2018 Borders tour programme.

“The Scottish Borders is fast becoming a much-loved tourist destination, and we’re confident the tour shall continue to be a surefire hit with local people and the growing number of UK and international sightseers visiting the area.

“We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed the recent sunshine remains and the tour has a bumper season whilst playing its part in boosting the local economy by encouraging increased footfall to the towns and villages it serves.”

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Christine Grahame added: “I’m pleased to hear Borders Buses will be operating this service, building on its commitment to encourage more visitors to the Borders.

“This has the potential to have real positive economic impact for local businesses benefiting from increased tourist footfall, and I hope it will encourage more people to take in all that the Borders has to offer.”

Information about the service can be found at www. citysightseeingscottishborders. co.uk

It operates daily from June 29 to September 2 and on Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the summer.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children.

The open-top tour starts at Galashiels transport interchange and lasts an hour and a half, taking in Abbotsford, Tweedbank, Melrose, St Boswells, Dryburgh Abbey, the William Wallace statue at Bemersyde and Scott’s View.

It departs from Galashiels at 10am, noon and 2pm on Saturdays and 10.20am, 12.20pm and 2.20pm on Sundays.