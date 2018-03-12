Online application process makes it easier for farmers

Farmers and crofters are being encouraged to submit their Single Application Form (SAF) online.

The SAF allows the Scottish Government’s Rural Payments and Inspections Division (RPID) to administer Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) support.

It is the form that farmers and crofters must submit to claim payments under a number of different schemes.

The window for the SAF 2018 digital application process opened this week.

The Scottish Government is encouraging farmers and crofters to submit application online because:

• The SAF digital application process is straightforward, more efficient and provides access to the most up-to-date land information;

• The process reduces the risk of inadvertently making application errors and incurring penalties;

• The Scottish Government is offering farmers and crofters applying under the SAF in 2018 more support to help them make the switch to apply online.

Chris Murray has a croft where he runs a herd of suckler cows along with some sheep which he’s recently introduced to improve grazing quality.

He submits his SAF online and find the online submission process to be a positive one.

“It’s not a difficult system to use and a key advantage is that the online system highlights any errors, allowing you to make corrections, before submitting your application on time,” said Chris.

“With a paper SAF you risk submitting your application with errors, without realising, which may result in penalties being applied.

“The online process is more efficient compared to the paper application and is helped by having access to your most up-to-date land information with all your field identifiers and land areas visible.

“I have also benefited from the excellent support I’ve had from the RPID, who were able to access and view my draft application online and assist when I needed to query an element of the application form.

“I would definitely recommend doing your SAF online given these advantages.”

Farmers and crofters can access the SAF at www.ruralpayments.org