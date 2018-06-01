One-way system on way in Jedburgh due to repairs to dangerous building

A one-way system will be in force in Jedburgh town centre for the next nine months to allow repairs to be made to a building in dangerous condition.

It will be introduced next Monday, June 4, and will make part of the High Street one-way southbound from Jewellers Wynd to Canongate southbound and a section of Exchange Street one-way northbound from High Street to Friarsgate.

The one-way order is needed so scaffolding can be extended into the road to enable repairs to be carried out on the privately-owned building, said to have significant structural issues requiring extensive work to remedy.

The one-way system is expected to be up and running for the next 40 weeks.

A temporary walkway will be created around the scaffolding to allow pedestrian access to High Street and Exchange Street.

Signs will be put up to advise people of the temporary arrangement.

In a joint statement issued by Jedburgh councillors Jim Brown, Scott Hamilton and Sandy Scott, they say: “The High Street dangerous building is a complex and long-running issue, but the council is making progress and needs to introduce this temporary one-way system to carry out further repairs.

“The council is looking at various options for the future of the building, and a report is expected to be discussed later this year.

“We thank townsfolk for their patience so far and would ask they comply with the temporary one-way system when it is introduced on June 4.”