One For Arthur fine after comeback fall

Last year’s Grand National winner, Borders-owned One For Arthur, is reportedly fine after his fall at on Saturday, during the comeback in his first competitive race since his glorious triumph at Aintree in April 2017.

A tendon injury had kept One For Arthur – owned by the ‘Two Golf Widows’ Belinda McClung, of Ancrum, and Deborah Thomson, of Cessford – sidelined for 20 months.

There was much hope and anticipation as he returned to Aintree forthe Betway Many Clouds Chase – but, unfortunately, his race ended at fence three of the regulation course, as he unseated jockey Tom Scudamore.

The event marked the start of One For Arthur’s quest hopefully to recapture the Grand National crown, with next year’s running of the world’s greatest steeplechase still very much in his sights. His victory in 2017 made him only the second Scottish-trained winner of the event.

His trainer, Lucinda Russell, tweeted a message of thanks for all the support received for the nine-year-old, adding: “He is home safe and will be back on a track soon.”

Saturday’s misfortune may necessitate some change in their plans but Lucinda added: “He came home fine – he is very fresh and we are happy with him.”

It’s possible One For Arthur might run at the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day, followed by another event at the Yorkshire couse in mid-January, while there were other races to consider around the end of the month.

But, said Lucinda, the “definite long-term aim “ would be the 2019 Grand National.