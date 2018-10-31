One driver charged after lorry crash on A7

A lorry driver has been charged with causing a crash between two articulated lorries on the A7 on Monday afternoon.

The road was closed in both directions north of Stow for five hours following the accident at around 2.20pm.

Fire and ambulance crews were called and a 39-year-old man was cut free from one lorry and taken to Borders General Hospital with serious leg injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The road was reopened at around 7.20pm, following recovery of both HGVs and the roadway being cleared.

“A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with this and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”