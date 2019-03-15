Old Galashiels hotel site said to pose danger

A host of drugs paraphernalia, including syringes and needles, has been reported in and around the grounds of a former Galashiels hotel.

The Abbotsford Arms Hotel, which has lain empty since its doors were closed in 2015, appears to have become a magnet for drug users.

At the meeting of Galashiels Community Council held last Wednesday, community councillor Helen Calder asked what was happening with the site, given that clearance had been given 12 months ago for demolition. She also claimed that there are people squatting in the building’s upper floors.

She said: “You couldn’t possibly do a volunteer clean-up there as it is too dangerous. The council has to come and clear it up.”

Galashiels councillor Sandy Aitchison said: “The situation is being dealt with at the very highest levels of Scottish Borders Council, but Craig Blackie (council’s neighborhood areas manager for Eildon) is going in with a team to clean it up.”

Mr Aitchison also said police would be stepping up their level of supervision in the neighbourhood.