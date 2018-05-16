Oil and rubber stains mar new streetscape

Selkirk’s new streetscape scheme in Market Place is in danger of being ruined by confused bikers before it is even officially opened, according to one resident.

The town centre has been undergoing a £450,000 facelift since August last year, and those regeneration efforts have been roundly applauded.

However, confusion over where the new car park ends and the pedestrian area outside the Scotbet bookie’s begins is already causing concern.

At Selkirk Community Council’s meeting on Monday evening, resident Kath Henderson told members: “There were hordes of motorcyclists parked on the pavement outside the betting shop at the weekend.

“There are tyre marks and oil on the new surface already, before it has even been opened.

“What on earth can we do? We want them to visit the town and use the shops, but we can’t allow them to ruin the Market Place for everyone else.”

Chairman Alastair Pattullo said there are motorbike parking spaces only to be told by several people that there is only one.

Community councillor John Hawkins said: “I have not seen the motorcyclists park there, but it is obviously not appropriate.

“It’s interesting to see what Melrose did when this kind of thing happened there.

“They took a softly-softly approach, because the motorcyclists are, after all, bringing in a lot of trade to the town.

“While we obviously don’t want the pavements being ruined, we certainly don’t want to give the impression that Selkirk is a no-go area for bikers.”

Community police officer Conal McEwan told the meeting: “I think the problem is that as you drive in, it’s easy for anyone to think it is a space for parking.

“It’s maybe something for the planners to look at Is there a way to define it?”

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar said he would look into the problem.

It’s hoped the scheme will greatly enhance the town centre for local people and visitors, while retaining the important historical character of Selkirk.

The circulating buses have been taken out of Market Place and they now stop on the A7, while a new wall depicting the town’s trades and associations has been erected.

The resulting space will now be able to host events such as Scott’s Selkirk and farmers’ markets – the first of which will take place on Saturday, June 2, with 15 different stalls, while the following week, the knitting group Souter Stormers will hold an outdoor day.