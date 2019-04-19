NOSTALGIA: They’re Hawick rugby players...but what’s the year?

We’ve got another gem from our glass negative archives for you this week.

Former Southern Reporter advertising manager Janis Cornwall has looked through our old glass-plate negatives – which hail from the 1940s onwards – and digitised them.

And with Hawick next in line to play host to its rugby sevens tournament this weekend, we thought this photo, captioned simply ‘Hawick rugby players’, a good one to share.

We’ve no note of the players’ names, the tournament or game being won, or indeed the year this photo was taken. Please send your old photos, and a caption, to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk