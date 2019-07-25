NOSTALGIA: St Ronan’s Games 2012

Principal guest for the Cleikum Ceremonies this week seven years ago was Catherine Maxwell Stuart, the 21st Lady of Traquair.

She said it was a great honour and privilege to have been invited to take part and “come across the water” to join the town’s annual celebrations as part of St Ronan’s Border Games Week 2012. Addressing St Ronan’s Standard Bearer Aaron Somerville, his lass Narelle Allan and a packed Memorial Hall, she said they were all truly privileged to live in the valley and not only to enjoy such beautiful countryside, wonderful history and heritage, but also a “fantastically-strong community” that is so highly valued by visitors to the area.