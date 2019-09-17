NOSTALGIA: Rory Bremner opens Textile Towerhouse in 2009

Comedian Rory Bremner made a big impression this week in 2009 when he opened the final phase of the award-winning Heart of Hawick complex.

The TV joker was virtually on home ground having not long bought Crailing House near Jedburgh. Rory described the £10m arts and culture centre as "something special". The Borders Textile Towerhouse in the former Tower Hotel was officially opened when he cut a ribbon. Rory then gave a quick-witted and slick address in front of a packed auditorium of invited guest in Tower Mill - a completely renovated former weaving mill which comprises a cinema and cafe.