NOSTALGIA: Riders return to Flodden 500 years on from bloodbath

This week in 2013, thousands gathered on Branxton Hill to commemorate 500 years since the Scots and English clashed in what became known as the Battle of Flodden.

Coldstreamer Grant Campbell, pictured centre, led a mounted cavalcade numbering 464. And a further 600 supporter cars were counted in temporary parks. Then MP and Scottish Secretary Michael Moore gave the oration and said: “As with all Flodden-related ceremonies, we don’t just remember the strategic failure and the tactical disaster. With our English friends we remember the human dimension, humanity and inhumanity, side by side. Nobody needs to think why we still, 500 years on, commemorate or reflect on Flodden.”