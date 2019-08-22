NOSTALGIA: Melrose Pipe Band contest 2009

Sunshine graced Melrose Pipe Band Championships this week in 2009.

The 15th annual staging of the event attracted 45 competition performances and organisers said they were delighted with a rise in the number of spectators.

Event chieftain Nicholas Watson was joined by Hawick solicitor and compere for the event, Rory Bannerman, who gave the history and described the tartan of each band. Local bands competing included those from Hawick and Peebles. Galashiels ex-servicemen’s, pictured, and Melrose pipe bands both joined the street parade after the event before a ceilidh followed in the Corn Exchange. Send us your old photos to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk