NOSTALGIA: Lion tour 1993

Jed-Forest’s Gary Armstrong was the only Borderer selected to travel with the British Lions on their summer tour to New Zealand this week back in 1993.

Armstrong, 26 at the time, was one of eight Scots in the 30-strong squad. Returning to the international arena following an eight-month lay-off with knee ligament damage, he continued where he left off and became a double British Lion, having been a member of the party which inflicted a 2-1 test series defeat over Australia in 1990. “I like the rugby over there,” he said, “it’s tough and very physical, it suits my game.” Melrose’s Doddie Weir and Hawick duo Derek Turnbull and Tony Stanger failed to receive a call up to the Land of the White Cloud.

