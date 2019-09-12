NOSTALGIA: Langlee carnival 2009

Langlee Carnival was its biggest yet this week back in 2009.

In just it’s fourth year back then it attracted a crowd of almost 1,000 to the family day. More than 100 children took part in the five-a-side football, and other new events such as the birds of prey display and street dance workshop were also well supported. The event started with a fancy dress parade, led by Galashiels Pipe Band, from the primary school to the community centre where Langlee Lad and Lass, primary seven pupils Jamie Mitchell and Toni Dodds cut the ribbon to open the carnival. Last year’s Braw Lad and Lass, Jamie Hind and Lauren Horsburgh, pictured above during the parade, presented the young principals with their rosettes.