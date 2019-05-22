NOSTALGIA: Kelso’s White Swan pub in 1994

Staff and customers at the White Swan, Kelso, presented the magnificent sum of £1,000 to four members of staff from the town’s Scottish Ambulance Service this week in 1994.

The money was used to buy immediate-care equipment, including a paraguard stretcher, vacuum mattress, head immobilisers and equipment kitbags, for use by ambulance crews in the town.

Our old photograph from the cheque handover shows, from left, Mark Hay, John Edey, Vic McMinn, Maurice Tunnah, Tom Armstrong, Vic Black, Sean Lynch, Ann Mitchell, Sandra Hay, Edith Ferguson, Rob McEwen, Douglas Cuthbert, Ruth Kelly and Andy Graham.