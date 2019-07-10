NOSTALGIA: Jethart Callant’s Festival 2009

The early-morning sun shone brightly on the crowds and riders who supported Jethart Callant Murray Yourston and his right and left-hand men, Gary Pringle and David Whitecross, this year in 2009.

In all, 247 riders followed their callant to Ferniehirst Castle where the addresss was given by Lord Ralph Kerr, Lord Lothian’s brother. Callant Yourston said afterwards: “I was a bit nervous in the morning, but it was a great feeling when I walked down on my horse and saw the crowds in Abbey Place. The highlight was getting up in my stirrups to shout ‘Jethart’s Here’. I’d wanted to be Callant since I was a young laddie. I’ve had the best two weeks of my life.”