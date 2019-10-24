NOSTALGIA: Jedburgh Running Festival 2009

A bumper entry for the Scottish Disability Sports 10km Wheelchair Road Race Championships saw the biggest field in Britain of the year converging at Bonjedward this week in 2009.

Among them was multi-medal winning Olympic, European and World champion Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson who found that despite having been retired from competition for almost two years, she could not turn down the invitation from the late Jed Renilson, then head of the Borders Disability Sports Group. “I am supposed to be retired, but have you ever tried saying no to Jed?” Tanni lamented at the time. Send your old photos to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk