NOSTALGIA: Jack Lowden reaches new heights in 2009

This month bookies slashed their odds on Borders actor Jack Lowden replacing Daniel Craig as the next big-screen James Bond.

But around the same time a decade ago the Oxton actor had not long found fame as the all-singing and dancing face of the Irn Bru advert.

And this week in 2009 Jack was preparing to abseil down one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks, the Forth Rail Bridge, pictured, in aid of the Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland charity.

