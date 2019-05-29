NOSTALGIA: If the hat fits...in 1994

Scottish Play Week meant fun and games for Borders children, and the chance to get out and about in the big, wide world, this week in 1994.

Denholm playgroup and the Ettrick and Yarrow under-5s, pictured, took the oportunity to visit Hawick fire station, where the helmets proved a little on the big side! Meanwhile, the younger Denholm children dropped in on the pheasant chicks at Monteviot. “The whole thing seemed to go very well,” said Caroline Little, secretary of the Denholm group. “At three and four, everone had fun, and the kids really enjoyed themselves.” Send us your old photographs and a brief caption to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk