NOSTALGIA: Hawick Common Riding 1994

Hawick’s male bastion of traditions was given the seal of approval from a leading lady of the Borders, following a sun-blessed Common Riding in 1994.

Principal guest at the celebrations, Lady Jane Grosvenor, played a major role in the ancient customs which have come under fire in certain quarters because of their male-dominated character. The ubiquitous Lady Jane proved a popular choice, enjoying many of the official celebrations, including the colour bussing, the provost’s breakfast, the moor and the common riding ball, as well as taking the time to speak to pensioners in the 1514 club’s tent at the Moor. She said: “This has been the most memorable 24 hours I’ve ever spent in the Borders.”