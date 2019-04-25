NOSTALGIA: Galaleans enjoy a braw night in 1969

The townspeople of Galashiels were given their first taste of the intense excitement that will culminate in the Braw Lads’ Gathering in June, this week in 1969.

The official appointment of the two principals and their supporters took place in the time-honoured ceremony at the Burgh Chambers. It marked the beginning of the holiday atmosphere in the town, and the flapping bunting and rosette-sporting crowd all added to the emotion of the night. Our photograph shows Braw Lad Arthur Brown, Braw Lass Avril Baillie with bearers of the sod and stone, James Amos and John Baraniecki, and bearers of the red and white roses, Rosemary Danskin and Joan-Ann Osmond, respectively, with Provost William Pate.