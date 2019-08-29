NOSTALGIA: Eddie Izzard’s 2009 cycle through the Borders

Comedian Eddie Izzard was pounding the roads and pavements of the Borders this week in 2009 as part of his massive marathon challenge in aid of Sport Relief.

After leaving Edinburgh, he was welcomed by children from Lauder nursery who joined him for an ice cream from the comedian’s very own “Eddie’s Ices” van, which is following him along the route. After a visit to Thirlestane Castle, he made his way along the A68 and ended that day’s run in Jedburgh. The following day he posted a photograph on Twitter of him crossing the border at the Carter Bar.

