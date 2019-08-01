NOSTALGIA: Dancing in the street in Lauder in 1994

They say the best is always kept to last and the people who had travelled from far and wide to Lauder this week 25 years ago to witness the central Borders’ final common riding of 1994 would doubtless agree.

Among the weel-kent faces of Lauderdale mingled guests from Australia, America, Edinburgh, Renfrew and closer to home. A total of 346 riders and horses rode into town to follow Cornet Michael Middlemiss as he checked the burgh boundaries. That year, he was the seventh Middlemiss Cornet to lead the town’s proceedings.

