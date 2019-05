Rugby stars John Jeffrey and Doddie Weir were joined by around 170 enthusiastic cyclists this week in 1994 for a “wheely” good day out at the first Borders Bike Ride.

Raising money for the Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland charity, cyclists were seen off by JJ and Doddie on the 20-mile route from Melrose Rugby Club to Bowden, Selkirk, Abbotsford and Galashiels. Send your photos to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk