NOSTALGIA: Children head to Bowhill for day in the great outdoors

Open-air classes in a field full of sheep, cows, farm machinery and well over 1,000 children may not appear to be the most conducive of learning conditions.

But for hundreds of primary school pupils this week in 1994 it turned out to be a lesson they will probably never forget. Around 1,200 children from the Borders, Carlisle and Edinburgh enjoyed the annual open day at Bowhill Estate which was the brainchild of the Duke of Buccleuch. He said: “Through days like this they come to realise, for instance, that cheese just doesn’t appear pre-packed in the supermarkets.”

Our old photo shows Bob Whitefield instructing youngsters on the age-old craft of drystane dyking during the open day.