NOSTALGIA: Archers take aim at 2009 Homecoming event

Period weaponry displays were proving a popular attraction with families this week back in 2009 as the Salmon Homecoming festivities were held at Philiphaugh Estate, near Selkirk.

The event boasted activities including viewing sessions of footage from underwater cameras of salmon leaping at the cauld on the Ettrick Water, plus archery demonstrations, kite-making and a variety of stalls, as well as the displays by the battle re-enactors. Unfortunately the event clashed with the much larger Scott clan gathering Homecoming event at Bowhill, but it was still hailed a success. Our old photo shows members of Ettrick Forest Archers, including the Southern’s own reporter Kevin Janiak, right, taking aim on the day.