NOSTALGIA: Ancrum’s 2009 eco kids

Ancrum Primary School pupils were busy giving villagers an insight into its green projects this week in 2009.

They held an Eco Open Day in the school as part of an project aiming at helping the school gain its second eco Green Flag Award. The school's eco committee, consisting of Sarah, Harry, Ronan and Lucy, pictured, and their mentor Sheila Munro also raised £150 for the Scottish Borders Donkey Sanctuary with their open day. Everyone who visited paid an entre fee of an apple or a carrot, which were given to Mrs Rosemary Dale from the sanctuary. Guest of honour was, then MSP, John Lamont.