No nerves for relaxed Peter ahead of Selkirk’s big day

Tomorow, Peter Forrest will be the latest in a long line of Selkirk Royal Burgh Standard Bearers to cast the town’s colours, tradition sitting heavily on his shoulders.

However, the 26-year-old is not in the least bit nervous, he told the Southern this week. In fact, in all the events leading up to the big day, he has had the best of times.

He said: “To be honest, I’m pretty relaxed. All the dinners have been so enjoyable, and meeting all the kids at the school, making them all wound up and excited, has been loads of fun.

“Of course, riding in at the Toll and the casting will be undoubted highlights of the big day, but there is so much more before all that.”

Peter’s day will begin when he is roused at around 4.30am by the flute band, and ex-Servicemen gather at the war memorial an hour later.

The first drum sounds at 6am as the silver band begin their march around the town. The band will escort the standard bearer to the Victoria Halls where, at 6.45am, he will be entrusted with the royal burgh flag by honorary provost Jake Wheelans and instructed to take it around the boundaries of the town.

Top spots for those witnessing the mounted cavalcade will be doon the green at 7am, fording the River Ettrick at 7.30am, coming back in at the Toll at 9.40am and the casting back at the Market Place at 11am.

Roads in and out of Selkirk will be closed at various times in various places during the day to allow the ceremonies to take place safely – see here for the full list.

The Southern will be broadcasting the event live on our Facebook page.