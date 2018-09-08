Nisbet drink-driver banned from road for 40 months after admitting being more than four times limit

A woman found to be more than four times the legal alcohol limit for driving has been banned from the road for over three years at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Lorna McFadzen, described as a functioning alcoholic with a previous conviction for drink-driving, collided with a parked vehicle in a Kelso car park before parking her vehicle and falling asleep.

The 64-year-old, of Nisbet, drove off after being confronted by witnesses, and when she was breathalysed two hours later she was found to have a breath-alcohol count of 91 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

When police called on her at her home address, she accepted she had been the driver but said had no recollection of the collision.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had worked for the National Health Service for 20 years but her mental health had deteriorated recently.

Sheriff Peter Paterson reduced the length of ban from five years to 40 months due to her guilty plea and also fined her £400.