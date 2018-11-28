Newtown St Boswells in sparkling form at Christmas lights switch-on

Christmas has arrived in Newtown St Boswells after the village turned out in force on Sunday to switch on this year’s festive lights.

Hundreds of villagers took part in the seasonal parade from Milestone Garden Centre to the village tree in from of Scottish Borders Council HQ.

Community council secretary Fiona MacPherson said the village had really got behind the event.

“It was a fantastic turnout, one of the biggest we’ve had for years,” she said.

“I was running the craft fair in the Community Wing which was raising money to keep the lights going and it was standing-room only. We raised £1,212.57 in total, which is up on last year.

“Myself and the chairman, Gordon Nichol, have only been doing the lights for the last two years so we’re still very new to it, but the response we have been getting from the people in the village has been phenomenal.”

Primary five pupil Grace Miller switched on the lights, while St Boswells Silver Band led carols around the tree.

“This year we asked parents through the primary school to fill in a form if they wanted their child to be considered for switching on the lights, and then drew one out of a hat,” Fiona explained. “It was a way of getting the school involved. Grace was a bit nervous when we told her on Friday, but when Sunday night came she was in her glory!”