A drug-dealer has been fined £700.

David Hosie had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and diazepam at a house in Torwoodleee Road, Galashiels, on February 2 last year.

The 29-year-old, of Glenburn Avenue, Newtown, admitted having £130 worth of cannabis and 215 diazepam tablets worth £1 each.

He was fined £350 on each count at Selkirk Sheriff Court.