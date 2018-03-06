Newtown driver crashed car after taking cocktail of drugs, court told

A motorist was found to have a cocktail of drugs in his system after crashing his car on the A68 Edinburgh-Darlington road, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Ian Atkinson, of Roxburghe Place, Newtown, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs on August 21.

The 42-year-old was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £300.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said a police mobile patrol was flagged down at about 11.30am that day just outside Newtown by a motorist and told there had been an accident nearby.

He explained: “They found that a crash barrier had been damaged and a Peugeot car was down the embankment.

“The vehicle was there for a fortnight after.

“The accused was beside the car and he was clearly intoxicated.

“He appeared sleepy but confirmed he was the keeper of the car and had been driving.

“He was clearly impaired by what he had taken.

“A blood test was taken from him and it included temazepam, diazepam and two other drugs.

“None of these were at high levels, but they have a potentiating effect when mixed together.

“It clearly had an effect on the accused of being unfit to drive through drugs.”

Defence lawyer Robert More said his client had been on medication at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told the accused that taking a cocktail of drugs is dangerous when driving.