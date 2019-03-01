Newtown 25-year-old given supervision order for creating disturbance in Earlston

A 25-year-old man has been given a one-year community payback order with supervision for causing a lunchtime disturbance in the centre of Earlston on Monday, November 5.

Shaun Murray stripped to the waist during that incident and was armed with a dog lead, but Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that no one was injured.

He was arrested by the police and then made threats against the officers and their families.

Murray, of Newtown, pleaded guilty to charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and obstructing police.