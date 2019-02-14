Newcomer Gillian Morgan takes over as chairman of Hawick Community Council

Hawick Common Riding committee member Gillian Morgan is the new chairperson of the town’s community council.

One of seven new faces following last month’s by-election, Mrs Morgan was elected to that role at the first meeting of the new-look council on Monday at the town’s high school.

Former vice-chairman Cameron Knox was also proposed for the job, but the common riding committee chairman lost out to Mrs Morgan by six votes to five.

Taking the chair, Mrs Morgan said: “I know we are all here for the right reasons.

“Hawick is a fantastic place, and within our roles in this position on the community council we want to make it even better.

“It’s all about communication and transparency. It’s about getting out there and speaking to people.

“I would like to say thank you to Cameron Knox for all your hard work as vice-chair.”

Graham Marshall, another new councillor, was elected as vice-chairman.

Nobody put themselves forward for the role of secretary, vacant since Liz Adams stepped down in January, so it will now need to be advertised.

The other new faces on the council following a by-election called in December after former chairman Ian Turnbull, Mrs Adams and veteran member Jim Little stood down are Brian Bouglas, Keith Morgan, Maureen Lumsden, Lee Tottman and Pauline Tottman.

They join Duncan Taylor and Drew Dickson, previously co-opted members of the council but now full members, and Mr Knox, Andy Maybury, French Wight, Jan Robertson and John Wilkinson.

One of the the council’s 15 seats is currently up for grabs following the death of prospective member Billy Welsh last month at the age of 63.