Newcastleton house is broken into in the middle of the afternoon

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a housebreaking in broad daylight in Newcastleton yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.15pm yesterday (Thursday, March 7) at an address in North Hermitage Street.

Entry was forced to the rear of the property, however, it appears nothing was stolen.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Segreant Paul Begley said: “This incident occurred during broad daylight, and while Newcastleton is a small town, there is potential that someone will have observed what happened or seen those responsible in the area prior to the break-in.

“If you remember seeing any suspicious activity in North Hermitage Street on Thursday afternoon, or if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing investigation, then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1754 of March 7.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.