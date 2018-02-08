New weather warnings issued for Borders following this week’s snow

Weather warnings are in force for the Borders from tonight, February 8, into tomorrow despite temperatures being forecast to rise to as high as 7C over the weekend.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice, advising Borderers to be aware of the wintry weather, are in place from 10pm today until noon tomorrow, although most of the snow that fell on Tuesday has now disappeared, and last night saw only brief flurries here and there.

Snow at Leaderfoot.

“Following a spell of rain, sleet and hill snow, temperatures will fall quickly, allowing ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle-paths and roads,” said a Met Office spokesperson.

“Heavy snow showers will follow.

“Some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Snow at St Andrew's Church at West Linton.

This week’s was only the second sustained, widespread snowfall of the year to hit the region, but it did not last as long as its predecessor and caused only a fraction as much disruption to traffic, though several school bus services were cancelled.

Despite the weather warning for today, no further Borders-wide snow is forecast until Sunday, but isolated showers in the meantime can’t be ruled out, say weather forecasters.

Temperatures in Selkirk are forecast to rise to highs of 4C tomorrow, 7C on Saturday and 3C on Sunday.

Snow looking towards Scott's View, near St Boswells, on Tuesday.