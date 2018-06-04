New visitor passes launched in bid to boost tourism in Borders

A new visitor pass has been launched in a bid to boost tourism in the Borders.

The Midlothian and Borders Tourism Action Group’s Beyond Edinburgh sightseeing pass includes entry to visitor attractions including Abbotsford near Tweedbank, formerly home to author Walter Scott.

Project manager Jemma Reid said: “We hope that this new pass will encourage visitors and locals alike to make the most of the easy opportunity to travel from the city to experience picture-postcard backdrops, fascinating history and the unique attractions of Midlothian and the Borders.

“The Beyond Edinburgh pass is great value and provides access to a host of attractions, either over one day or two.”

“Planning days out with the family and friends this summer and autumn couldn’t be easier – buy passes online, hop on the Borders Railway or drive a few miles south and begin exploring the south east of Scotland.”

Passes costs from £24 for adults and £10 for children, and they can be used until the end of October.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Paula Ward said: “Scotland’s reputation as a quality destination relies on continued investment and innovation to ensure that current provision meets future demand.

“The launch of the Beyond Edinburgh pass is just one of a number of innovations and investments the industry has made to capture the hearts and minds of visitors.

“It is fantastic to see so many businesses working together and showing a real commitment to further enhancing the tourism offering along the railway corridor.

“The Beyond Edinburgh pass will encourage visitors to Edinburgh and locals alike to take the opportunity to visit many of the unique sites and visitor attractions in the Scottish Borders and Midlothian.

“From the home of Walter Scott to the home of butterflies and reptiles, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

ScotRail Alliance tourism manager Alasdair Smart added: “The Borders Railway has been a massive success, opening up a wealth of tourism opportunities for the region.

“The new Beyond Edinburgh pass is a fantastic example of businesses and organisations working together to unlock those opportunities.

“Tourism is a key economic sector in Scotland, and we recognise the critical role we play in it.

“Supporting tourism, businesses and local communities is a key part of our plan to build the best railway that Scotland has ever had.”

Passes also include entry to Melrose’s Trimontium Roman Museum and discounted admission to Melrose Abbey.

They can be bought at beyondedinburgh.co.uk and at VisitScotland’s tourist information centres at Edinburgh Waverley railway station, Jedburgh and Peebles.