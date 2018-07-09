New safety measures for Windyknowe Road

Safety measures are to be put in place on a leafy Galashiels road following claims that it is used by more than 2,000 cars a day.

Councillor Euan Jardine has successfully campaigned for new safety measures to be introduced on the road after fears from residents over the increased use of Windyknowe Road, which connects Wood Street with Kirkbrae.

Mr Jardine told us: “Windyknowe Road in Galashiels is becoming increasingly busy with the last recorded survey showing over 2,000 cars on the road per day.

“It is a road that narrows quickly and also leads into a built-up area.

“It used by pedestrians of all ages and has two entrances to small housing estates, as well as several driveways.

“There had been a call from residents in the area for some sort of speed control on the road.”

Mr Jardine discussed the matter with the road safety department at Newtown, and the following measures are to be introduced.

A ‘Pedestrians on the Road Ahead’ sign will be erected in both westbound and eastbound sections, and SLOW markings will be placed on the road itself.

Windyknowe resident Harry Smith said: ““I recently raised concerns regarding the speed of traffic on the Windyknowe Road with my local councillors.

“I was very impressed that Councillor Jardine personally came to review the traffic situation and I am now delighted that he has been able to initiate some new improvements, which hopefully will improve safety in this area.”

Mr Jardine added: “There had been calls to make this area a 20mph zone but unfortunately, due to current Scottish government regulations this is not possible. I am happy and welcome the new safety measures proposed by the council and I have also asked for the council to monitor them with a view to further signage if required. It is hoped that these new measures will implemented within the next few months.”

A council spokesman told us it would take two months to put the signs in place, in order to “allow the gathering of public utility information, order, manufacture and erection of signs”.

The spolesperson added: “This is the normal timescale for any new signs to appear on-site.”