New restaurant could be on the menu for Hawick

Hawick High Street could be about to receive a timely boost as plans for a new restaurant have been revealed.

Scottish Borders Council has received a planning bid for the proposed outlet at the former Yeomans outdoor equipment and clothing store in High Street.

That premises closed back in September 2016, and the unit, recently sold for £66,000, has been vacant ever since.

A spokesman for the applicant, Glasgow-based Sava Estates, said the restaurant would create an “active and dynamic environment to the benefit of the town centre”.

The proposed development would also incorporate a small ancillary takeaway service, and externally the only significant change would be the introduction of a ventilation flue at the rear of the property.

It is proposed that its opening hours would be Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, and Friday to Saturday 10am to midnight.

The spokesman added: “Given the prime location of these premises, it is important that they do not remain empty.

“The proposed development will see the recycling of this vacant unit and the creation of a quality eating establishment.

“The hours of operation will bring activity into the area well into the evening, which in turn will increase the sense of wellbeing through the splay of light cast into the street during hours of darkness, generating a safe and secure environment.

“The presence of people and activity is the most effective means of limiting the opportunity for anti-social behaviour, and this new eating experience will contribute greatly to the creation of an active and dynamic environment to the benefit of the town centre.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Clair Ramage has welcomed the development, saying: “Our High Street has to diversify if it is to survive.

“With the recent announcement about the closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland, it is good to hear, for once, about the opening of a new business. I hope that the local community will support this new venture.”