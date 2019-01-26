New resource centre for dementia sufferers opens in Kelso

Alzheimer Scotland has opened a new dementia resource centre in Kelso.

The Bridge Street centre will serve as a community hub to support dementia sufferers across the Borders and their carers and families.

Provost Dean Weatherston from Kelso Community Council is pictured alongside Kelly Brown, locality resources co-ordinator at the Alzheimer Scotland dementia resource centre in Kelso.

Its opening celebrations were led by town provost Dean Weatherston and Alzheimer Scotland chief executive Henry Simmons.

Previously the charity had been based at Kelso Community Hospital, but it hopes its new town centre location will make it more accessible.

Mr Weatherston said: “This new facility in Kelso offers a lively and relaxed environment to provide support and advice, as well as a range of stimulating activities for everyone to enjoy.”

“Knowing the work that Alzheimer Scotland undertakes, I trust the centre will continue to help people living with dementia to adjust and cope with their new challenges, as well as helping them feel included in their community so they can continue to live full, rewarding lives.”

Mr Simmons added: “We are committed to providing the best possible standard of information, activities and support to people with dementia and those who care for them in the heart of the local community.

“Our new dementia resource centre is a bright, welcoming and easily-accessible community hub dedicated to ensuring that nobody has to face dementia alone.

“Alzheimer Scotland would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us.

“The ongoing generosity of our supporters is what makes our vital work possible, both here in the Borders and across Scotland.”

Kelly Brown is locality resources co-ordinator at the Kelso centre, and she said: “The local community have really embraced and welcomed our new Borders team.

“We continue to hear about people living with dementia and their carers being unsure about what to expect following a diagnosis of dementia, and we are honoured to be able to provide advice and an enabling support across the Borders.”

For further details, call 01573 400324, email borders@alzscot.org or click on www.alzscot.org