New post office set to open in Hawick next month

Consolation is at hand for customers hit hard by the unexpected closure of Hawick’s Sandbed Post Office as they will soon have an alternative outlet to turn to.

Another post office is to be opened within the Spar store in Dickson Street as part of a revamp planned there.

Hawick's Sandbed Post Office.

It will be one of only two in the town, and, though not in the town centre, it’s less than a mile away from Sandbed, meaning that customers would no longer face a four-mile round trip to Burnfoot Post Office, in Kenilworth Avenue, that being the closest alternative at the moment.

A spokesperson for the store said: “The premises is to undergo a full refurbishment next month and, as part of that, we will be establishing a post office counter service.”

That news was welcomed by Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer, saying: “I had not heard about the Spar store’s plan, but it would certainly provide a much-needed service.”

Fellow ward councillor Davie Paterson concurred, adding: “That would be good timing and will certainly help.”

Sandbed Post Office closed without warning at the weekend and will be shut until further notice.

Post Office bosses have given no explanation for its unannounced closure other than blaming it on unforeseen circumstances.