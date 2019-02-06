New owners for castle hotel

A country castle hotel near Peebles will come under new ownership later this month.
Cringletie House Hotel has been bought by Devon-based Cross Hotels, with the official changeover due to take place on Monday, February 25.
Johanna and Jacob van Houdt put the 12-bedroom baronial retreat on the market a year ago.
Mr van Houdt said: “We acquired Cringletie in a derelict state in 2003 and invested time and money creating a destination for holidays in the Borders.
“Cringletie is now ready for a new phase of development and further growth.
“We are delighted that the Cross are bringing new energy and ideas to this magnificent project.”
Cross Hotels director Bill Cross added: “The van Houdts have created a very stylish hotel at Cringletie House.
“We look forward to enhancing the operation and, in due cours,e extending the facilities.”
Set in 28 acres of grounds, the wheelchair-friendly historic hotel has been named in the top 10 accessible hotels in the UK, and was AA hotel of the year for Scotland in 2013.