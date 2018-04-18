New members needed to bring KADS back to the stage

A plea to help secure the future of one of the region’s oldest drama societies is being made by its organising committee.

Kelso Amateur Dramatic Society was formed in 1921 and produced annual shows without fail until recent years as its numbers dwindled, leaving its future in doubt.

However, the award-winning group is keen to start planning its next production, should a boost in membership numbers allow.

Society member Susan Stewart said: “We have not managed to put on a production for a couple of years due to circumstances beyond our control, but we would really like to get started again.

“This requires an injection of fresh talent, as well as stirring up the enthusiasm of the old hands.

“New members or even just tentative enquirers will be made very welcome at our forthcoming annual general meeting.

“Anyone who is interested in performing or helping backstage, please come along for a social evening after the official business.”

As well as an annual main production the group also used to perform one-act evenings for charity and the occasional mock wedding.

“We also put plays on for the Scottish Community Drama Association’s one-act festival, progressing with some success to the divisional finals on five occasions,” Susan added.

“Our 2007 youth team’s production of Paul Beard’s Death of a Clown was runner-up in the Borders district festival and won the cup for best moment in theatre.”

Anyone interested is invited to the meeting on Thursday, April 26, at 7.30pm in Kelso’s Abbey Row Centre, or can contact Susan on 01573 420231.