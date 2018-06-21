New-look event for families on Gala’s big day

With the Galashiels Braw Lads’ Gathering taking place next Saturday, June 30, and events beginning tomorrow, organisers are going flat out to deliver a memorable gala day.

Gathering chairman Jodie Millar said: “The weather is looking good all week, and it’s all hands to the pumps getting events ready.

“We are looking forward to our new-look family event in Bank Street on the Saturday afternoon, with a band playing, bouncy castles and facepainting.

“And I’m sure Greg Kelly and Kimberley O’May, our Braw Lad and Braw Lass, will be fantastic ambassadors for the town during the festivities.”

Events begin tomorrow evening, with a country dance in the volunteer hall , with the Braw Lad’s ball taking place the following evening in Galashiels Academy.

Sunday, June 24, sees a kirkin’ ceremony at Caddonfoot and sports taking place at Netherdale.

The Lindean rideout takes place on Monday, June 25, a fancy-dress parade and Torwoodlee rideout to follow on Wednesday.

It’s back to the volunteer hall on Thursday for anoverseas civic reception and again on Friday eveing for an investiture reception, before the big day begins on the Saturday morning.

The Braw Lad will take the burgh flag from the president of the gathering, Bill White, at the burgh chambers at 8am and will lead a horseback procession through and around the outskirts of the town before returning the flag, unsullied and untarnished, at noon.